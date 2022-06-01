Opportunity to weigh in on Burlington’s tree canopy

The City of Burlington is updating the Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP). The UFMP will help develop strategies to managing the urban forest in response to new pressures and challenges related to urban development, climate change, extreme weather and invasive pests. An online survey to collect feedback will be available June 8 until June 29 at getinvolvedburlington.ca/ufmp and a virtual information session is planned for June 8 at 7 p.m.

The purpose of this plan is to increase urban forest management effectiveness and efficiency, improve tree health and diversity, minimize risks to the public and maximize the benefits provided by a healthy and sustainable urban forest. This plan identifies opportunities on both public and private lands and focuses on five key areas:

1. Management and Implementation

2. Community Engagement and Stewardship

3. Protection and Preservation

4. Replenishment and Enhancement

5. Tree Health and Risk Management

Once feedback is collected from residents and industry professionals, the draft report will be posted online and residents and industry professionals will have a change to comment once again. The final master plan and report will be presented to Burlington City Council in 2023.

Progress updates and milestones can be found here.

Virtual Information Session

Residents and landscapers, arborists and anyone in the construction industry is invited to attend a virtual public information session to learn about the City of Burlington’s proposed UFMP.

The online session will feature information from City staff and urban forestry experts. Participants will have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions.

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.