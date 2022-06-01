Full season of live performance is back at Burlington Performing Arts Centre

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (BPAC) is back to a full season of live performance as it announced the 2022/2023 BPAC Presents Season at a members’ event Tuesday.! Tammy Fox, Executive Director, has put together an exhilarating Season of music, dance, comedy, variety, illusion, theatre and family shows. Tickets for the shows gos on sale today, with the first shows in August with Jazz in the Plaza weekend, August 13 and 14, 2022.

The Tuesday kickoff for BPAC Members, Sponsors, Community Stakeholders and the Media was hosted by comic and Season Launch host, Seán Cullen who will also be hosting four Comedy Cocktails this upcoming Season, bringing guest comics and musical talent with him.

Guests were treated to performances by four musical acts that will be performing this Season. Burlington native, Francine Kay entertained on the piano. Kay will be performing a full show Sunday February 19th 2023 in the Community Studio Theatre. Canadian reggae band, Sattalites, had Patrons dancing in their seats and getting excited for their show this fall. Danny Michel, also coming back in November, shared his thoughtful lyrics with a performance showcasing his award winning singer-songwriter music. The Rowdymen, will be back with music from the smash hit “Come From Away” and other Newfoundland inspired music in February on BPACs Main Stage.

A luxury vehicle will be showcased in the BPAC plaza, from Season Sponsor, Mercedes-Benz Burlington. Many new and returning Sponsors will once again be supporting BPAC in its mission to bring arts and culture to the forefront of the Burlington community

Tammy Fox BPAC Executive Director

“I am truly thrilled to be bringing a full Season of programming back to BPAC this year. After two years of pandemic closures and restrictions, we are all ready to be back in the theatre and we are excited to be connecting artists and audiences once again. We have found a way to embrace our commitment to diversity and inclusion through a wide range of local, national and international performers throughout the season, including showcasing the Ukraine Ballet during this time of political unrest globally, local artists will be showcased in many ways, on both of our stages and in our beautiful lobby. We are excited to welcome everyone back to BPAC!” said Tammy Fox, Executive Director.

Other season highlights include:

The Nutcracker , performed by State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, will be back for three shows as part of our Holiday Series

, performed by State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, will be back for three shows as part of our Holiday Series as will Natalie McMaster and her family for A Celtic Family Christmas.

and her family for A Celtic Family Christmas. Classic Albums Live is back with two exciting albums to present: The Rolling Stones’ LET IT BLEED in November and The Beatles LET IT BE in March will be performed, note for note, cut for cut. This is not a tribute band but a faithful recreation of some of the most memorable music ever made.

is back with two exciting albums to present: The Rolling Stones’ LET IT BLEED in November and The Beatles LET IT BE in March will be performed, note for note, cut for cut. This is not a tribute band but a faithful recreation of some of the most memorable music ever made. For Classical music local pianist Philip Chiu

The Vienna Boys’ Choir will also grace the stage of BPAC. Renowned across the globe as one of the finest vocal ensembles in the world, they will be back in October

will also grace the stage of BPAC. Renowned across the globe as one of the finest vocal ensembles in the world, they will be back in October Classic Rock! Glass Tiger (October 14, 2022)

(October 14, 2022) and Kim Mitchell (February 18, 2023)

(February 18, 2023) Air Supply announced last Season) in September

The 2022/2023 BPAC Presents Season can be viewed in its entirety at BPAC PRESENTS

BPAC Pricing is ALL-IN, and includes all taxes and fees. BPAC Members have exclusive access to buy tickets for one week (May 31 9:00pm until June 7th, 11:59am) before the Public On Sale begins at noon on June 7th, 2022. Various Membership levels can be explored and purchased online HERE