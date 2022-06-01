Busted rear light yields two offenders, gun, drugs

Two men with police records are behind bars after Hamilton Police conducted a proactive traffic stop.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, shortly before 3:00a.m., Hamilton Police observed a vehicle travelling westbound on King Street East near Emerald Street North without a functioning rear license plate light.

The car was pulled over.

A search of the vehicle and persons within it, produced a small amount of crack cocaine, bullets and a loaded Glock firearm.

Police have charged two males with the following offences:

· 25-year-old male of Hamilton

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession Contrary to Order

Possession Schedule 1- Cocaine

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

· 25-year-old male of Toronto

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possess Firearm with altered Serial Number

Prohibited Firearm- Loaded

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Fail To Comply Probation X2

Fail to Comply with Release Order X2

Possessing Cannabis For The Purpose of Selling

Proceeds of Crime Under $5000

Both individuals have had their bail opposed.

Anyone with any information about gun violence or any crime within our city are asked to call Hamilton Police 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.