Busted rear light yields two offenders, gun, drugs

June 1, 2022

Two men with police records are behind bars after Hamilton Police conducted a proactive traffic stop.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, shortly before 3:00a.m., Hamilton Police observed a vehicle travelling westbound on King Street East near Emerald Street North without a functioning rear license plate light.

The car was pulled over.

A search of the vehicle and persons within it, produced a small amount of crack cocaine, bullets and a loaded Glock firearm.

Police have charged two males with the following offences:

·         25-year-old male of Hamilton

  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possession Contrary to Order
  • Possession Schedule 1- Cocaine
  • Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

·         25-year-old male of Toronto

  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possess Firearm with altered Serial Number
  • Prohibited Firearm- Loaded
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Fail To Comply Probation X2
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order X2
  • Possessing Cannabis For The Purpose of Selling
  • Proceeds of Crime Under $5000

Both individuals have had their bail opposed. 

Anyone with any information about gun violence or any crime within our city are asked to call Hamilton Police 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

