Busted rear light yields two offenders, gun, drugs
Two men with police records are behind bars after Hamilton Police conducted a proactive traffic stop.
On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, shortly before 3:00a.m., Hamilton Police observed a vehicle travelling westbound on King Street East near Emerald Street North without a functioning rear license plate light.
The car was pulled over.
A search of the vehicle and persons within it, produced a small amount of crack cocaine, bullets and a loaded Glock firearm.
Police have charged two males with the following offences:
· 25-year-old male of Hamilton
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession Contrary to Order
- Possession Schedule 1- Cocaine
- Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
· 25-year-old male of Toronto
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possess Firearm with altered Serial Number
- Prohibited Firearm- Loaded
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Fail To Comply Probation X2
- Fail to Comply with Release Order X2
- Possessing Cannabis For The Purpose of Selling
- Proceeds of Crime Under $5000
Both individuals have had their bail opposed.
Anyone with any information about gun violence or any crime within our city are asked to call Hamilton Police 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.