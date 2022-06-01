Alinea Group to match donations in Joe Brant More Than Just a Business Campaign

Alinea Group Holdings Inc. (formerly the Paletta Group of Companies) have joined the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation’s More Than Just a Business campaign as the lead donor as we look to raise $100,000 in 100 days.

Alinea will match all corporate donations made until July 31, and is challenging businesses across Burlington to be more than just a business.

“With a new name and under new leadership, inspired by the example of our parents, my brother Michael and I are delighted to help the Joseph Brant Hospital improve the health and wellbeing of Burlington’s residents. ” said Paul Paletta, President, Alinea Group Holdings Inc. “Our new corporate identity is based on a commitment to create and serve our community. This donation is a powerful demonstration of that commitment and we urge other companies to join us in contributing to a healthier tomorrow.”

Taking place during Join the J month, the campaign is inviting corporate Burlington to show their customers, employees and friends they are doing more for our community and recognizing those corporate partners who have Joined the J.

Said Anissa Hilborn, President of the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. “This gift is a wonderful demonstration of leadership from our corporate community and we invite businesses across Burlington to join us and show they are more than just a business so we can continue to be there for our community in the moments that matter.“

For more information and to get involved with the More Than Just a Business Campaign, please visit jbhfoundation.ca.