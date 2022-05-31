Teen with replica gun arrested near Oakville High School

With North America reeling after the recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde Texas it’s not a good time to be out in public with anything that looks like a gun. A 27-year-old man carrying a pellet gun near schools was fatally shot by Toronto police after several schools were placed in lockdown last week. Today, Halton Regional Police Service received reports of a male with a firearm at the South Campus of White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville. At the time of the report, it was not known if the weapon was real or a replica.

White Oaks Secondary School was placed on Lockdown and nearby schools were placed in Hold and Secures. Officers completed an extensive search of White Oaks Secondary School and the surrounding area. A 16-year old male was located on school property and was placed in custody. A replica handgun was seized by police. The male is potentially facing weapons related charges.

Halton Police remind members of the public that replica firearms pose a significant threat to the community. They appear to be real to both members of the public and the police. When reports of a potential firearm are received, Officers must respond assuming they are real, which increases risk to the person in possession of the replica firearm, the police, and members of the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.