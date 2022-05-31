Hamilton COVID hospitalizations continue to decline

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continue to decline with 54 cases reported—a drop of 10 from Monday. ICU cases remain unchanged a fewer than eight. There was one death reported, bringing the total to 569 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are eight outbreaks in Hamilton, a decline of one. 137 Hamilton hospital staff are self-isolating due to COVID. While testing limitations understate new case counts, Hamilton is showing 29 new cases and a seven-day average of 40. Provincial figures show Halton had 21 new cases and 17 hospitalizations.

On the first day when all health units and Ontario hospitals are reporting COVID data, the province is reporting 808 COVID hospitalizations—a decrease of 140 from last Friday—the last day when all units and hospitals were reporting. There were 15 deaths reported as well. There were 140 ICU cases reported, down 14 from Friday. 9,535 tests were reported, yielding a positivity rate of 8.3 percent. While the limited testing results in new cases being undercounted, the province is reporting 590 cases—500 fewer than Friday’s reporting. There were 14,540 vaccinations administrated.