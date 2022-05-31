Halton School Board 35th special Athletes track and field meet

Students from the Halton District School Board will participate in the 35th annual Special Athletes’ Track Meet at Garth Webb Secondary School (2820 Westoak Trails Blvd, Oakville), on Friday, June 10, 2022. The track meet for athletes with physical and developmental challenges will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. This year’s event will include in-person and virtual participation.

More than 400 athletes are expected to participate (in-person and virtually), a significant increase considering only 12 athletes participated when the event began in 1987. Coaches, school staff and home school peers, friends, family members and volunteers provide support and encouragement for the athletes.

The Special Athletes’ events include 100 metre races, basketball, T-ball, soccer, bowling, obstacle courses, bean bag toss and additional sensory stations.

This event provides athletes with special needs with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and celebrate their successes with fellow students, friends and family. The Optimist Clubs of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and Burlington will be donating and serving hot dogs, hamburgers and cold drinks at the meet.

The rain/heat date for this event will be June 15 at Garth Webb Secondary School.