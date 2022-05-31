Big drop in Ontario COVID hospitalizations, case counts

On the first day when all health units and Ontario hospitals are reporting COVID data, the province is reporting 808 COVID hospitalizations—a decrease of 140 from last Friday—the last day when all units and hospitals were reporting. There were 15 deaths reported as well. There were 140 ICU cases reported, down 14 from Friday. 9,535 tests were reported, yielding a positivity rate of 8.3 percent. While the limited testing results in new cases being undercounted, the province is reporting 590 cases—500 fewer than Friday’s reporting. There were 14,540 vaccinations administrated.

Local COVID hospitalizations continue to edge downward with Hamilton reporting 64 hospitalizations—a decrease of three from Friday and fewer than eight ICU cases. There were two deaths reported over the weekend. The number of hospital staff self-isolating is also going down with 126 cases reported between HHSC and St Joes. There were nine outbreaks reported—a decrease of four from Friday, New case counts are understated due to testing limitations, but these numbers are also decreasing, Hamilton reported 21 new cases with a seven-day average now down to 41-compared to nearly 100 a week ago. Halton will next report COVID figures Tuesday, but provincial figures 19 new cases in the last 24 hours. Halton hospitals report 15 COVID patients- a decrease of one from Friday.