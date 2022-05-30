Telling Tales will be back as a live event

This September, Telling Tales will return to a live and in-person festival with 2 days of programming, 5 stages featuring authors, illustrators, and storytellers, and over 40 presenters representing the best in Canadian children’s literature and arts.

In addition to our in-person festival, Telling Tales will continue to offer virtual programming with a lineup of presenters sharing their stories. Both Celebrating Graphics Novels and our Imagination Station series will feature virtual interactive presentations from an award-winning, diverse lineup, whose backgrounds and experiences reflect those of our audience.

The new home for the Telling Tales Festival is Hendrie Park at Royal Botanical Gardens. Says Susan Jasper, Telling Tales Executive Director. “What could be better than celebrating stories, nature and art together in an enchanting rose garden?”

The season launches June 15 with Celebrating Graphic Novels. This event features two of Canada’s favourite graphic novelists, Johnnie Christmas and Mélanie Watt who will be joined by host Kevin Sylvester for a live and interactive virtual presentation.

The Telling Tales Festival will take place on September 24 & 25, headlined by Hamilton’s international bestselling author and Governor General’s award winner, Lawrence Hill. Hill will be presenting his first ever novel for young people, Beatrice and Croc Harry.

The festival boasts 5 stages with programming for everyone from tots to teens.

Young readers will love Aimee Reid, Burlington Public Library Storytellers, Yolanda T. Marshall, Andrew Larsen, Andy G and Friends, Jael Richardson, Ruth Ohi, Nadia L. Hohn, Heather M. O’Connor, Erin Alladin, Lexy the Rap Dad, My Friend Christopher, Jon-Erik Lappano, Chad Solomon and Mireille Messier.

Middle School children can enjoy Lawrence Hill, Danielle Daniel, Kevin Sylvester, Hamilton Children’s Choir, Hamilton You Poets, Treasa Levasseur, Zetta Elliott, Megan Kearney, and Burlington Student Theatre.

Teens have a chance to get hands-on experiences with Salma Hussain, Sarena and Sasha Nanua,

and Deborah Falaye.

The Nature Tales zone, located near Aquagraphie Variation 2, will feature a variety of nature-themed presentations and activities, including author readings, science activities, and storytellers. Activities are designed to introduce visitors to the many thought-provoking pieces that comprise the Dan Lawrie International Sculpture Collection at Hendrie Park.

The season continues from October 2022 to March 2023, with Imagination Station, a series of livestreamed and pre-recorded presentations. Teachers across Canada can register their classrooms for interactive presentations from: Darcy Whitecrow, Kevin Sands, Jing Jing Tsong & Aimee Reid, Jodie Callaghan, Valerie Sherrard and Wesley King. Susan Aglukark and Charlene Chua will round out the season with lively pre-recorded performances premiering in early 2023.

Visit Tellingtales.org to view the full program lineup. Registration is now open for Celebrating Graphic Novels. Registration for all other events will open in August 2022.