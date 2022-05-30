One COVID death reported as positivity rate declines

With not all Ontario hospitals reporting COVID information on weekends the number of reported hospitalizations is 611 and ICU cases 147. The next reliable hospitalizations figure will come Tuesday. There was one death reported. Just over 4,700 tests were administered providing a positivity rate of 7.6 percent and a case count of 547. The new case figure is an undercount due to limited testing. There were just over 4,700 vaccinations administered.

In its latest pandemic update Hamilton public health says most of the COVID indicators are moving down. Local COVID hospitalizations continued to decline. As of Friday, Hamilton Public Health reported 67 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of six and one fewer ICU case at eight. There were two more deaths, bringing the total to 566 since the pandemic began. There are eleven outbreaks-one more than Thursday-but the outbreak at Riviera Baywoods has been declared over. There are 176 hospital workers self-isolating—a drop of 40 from Thursday. Halton reported 16 COVID hospitalizations- a drop of one since the last report. There were three deaths reported in that interval as well. New cases are undercounted because of the limitations in testing, nonetheless Provincial figures released Monday show Hamilton with 21 cases and Halton reporting 19 cases in the last 24-hour period.