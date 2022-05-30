Local COVID picture continues gradual improvement

Local COVID hospitalizations continue to edge downward with Hamilton reporting 64 hospitalizations—a decrease of three from Friday and fewer than eight ICU cases. There were two deaths reported over the weekend. The number of hospital staff self-isolating is also going down with 126 cases reported between HHSC and St Joes. There were nine outbreaks reported—a decrease of four from Friday, New case counts are understated due to testing limitations, but these numbers are also decreasing, Hamilton reported 21 new cases with a seven-day average now down to 41-compared to nearly 100 a week ago. Halton will next report COVID figures Tuesday, but provincial figures 19 new cases in the last 24 hours. Halton hospitals report 15 COVID patients- a decrease of one from Friday.

With not all Ontario hospitals reporting COVID information on weekends the number of reported hospitalizations is 611 and ICU cases 147. The next reliable hospitalizations figure will come Tuesday. There was one death reported. Just over 4,700 tests were administered providing a positivity rate of 7.6 percent and a case count of 547. The new case figure is an undercount due to limited testing. There were just over 4,700 vaccinations administered.