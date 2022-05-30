Burlington’s Hidden Valley Park getting a facelift

One of Aldershot’s biggest parks is getting better, much better.

Long awaited improvements are about to be completed at Hidden Valley Park. The million-dollar-plus project, at the lower portion of the park, includes new playground equipment, new picnic areas, new bike racks, paved pathways, armourstone walls, decorative boulders, additional tree plantings and more.

Of particular significance to Aldershot’s long-term desire to host more festival-type events are the underground improvements. Water and electrical utilities have been upgraded. The new services will permit hook-ups for sound systems that may be required by special event organizers.



“Hidden Valley Park is a gem in Aldershot and could be utilized to hold small concerts, fairs and other gatherings”, commented Business Improvement Area Executive Director Judy Worsley earlier this year.

At a recent public meeting Councillor Kelvin Galbraith referred to the park improvements as “spectacular”. Work on the new features is almost finished. The upgraded area is expected to be reopened to the public in late June.

Story by Rick Craven