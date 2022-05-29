Mac Kids Walk and Wheel will go live this year

The MacKids Walk & Wheel, fundraiser Presented by RBC, will take place on June 4 to help fundraise for medical equipment at McMaster Children’s Hospital and Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre.

This will be the first time the event will be held in person since 2019> The event will include children’s events such as a Tikes on Trikes bike ride (for participants 5 and under), the Wonders on Wheels ride (for participants 6 and up), and the all ages Trailblazers Walk.

These activities are followed by Miraclefest – a celebration that includes lunch, fun games and

activities, bouncy castles, the ever-popular Teddy Bear Hospital, and much more.

One of the Patient Ambassadors is Katelynn from Burlington. In 2016, Katelynn was only tenand-

a-half months old when she was diagnosed with a failure to thrive. She actually weighed

less than she did at birth. An MRI at McMaster Children’s Hospital led to a devastating

discovery – she had a tumour in her brain that required immediate attention.

Brain surgery was conducted and about 30 per cent of the tumour was removed. Chemotherapy

was started right away, but the tumour grew back only six weeks later.

Additional procedures were required to implant shunts, which relieved the pressure of spinal

fluid that was gathering in her brain. This was followed by an additional brain surgery – during

which 90 per cent of the tumour was successful removed – and 72 more weeks of

chemotherapy. The tumour remained stable for the next three years.

A number of secondary health issues and developmental delays affected Katelynn as a result of

the tumour, and she required the services of numerous clinics at McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Katelynn has received care at McMaster Children’s Hospital for adrenal deficiencies, diabetes

insipidus, damage to her optic nerves and sleep apnea.

She also has hypothalamic obesity, a condition where the hypothalamus is unable to regulate

the hormonal system. As a result, Katelynn gains weight very easily, no matter how little she

eats. She is on a strict diet of only 600 calories a day, yet she continues to gain weight over

time.

In 2021, the tumour began growing again and Katelynn once again required active treatment.

She is currently on a clinical trial of targeted chemotherapy, and she has experienced huge

developmental gains since the treatment began.

Katelynn had always relied on her wheelchair for mobility, and she delighted everyone when

she started walking in late 2021. Despite the medical challenges she faces, Katelynn lives life to

its fullest and she appreciates the many gifts that each day brings.

Since 2012, the community has raised more than $1.6 million through

this annual event for patient care at McMaster Children’s Hospital, including Ron Joyce

Children’s Health Centre.

Donations to the event on Miracle Match Week (May 23 to

May 29 at 11:59 pm) will be matched by Canadian Pacific up to $10,000!

For more information, visit www.mackids.ca/walkandwheel.