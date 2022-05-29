CANDLELIGHT VIGIL IN HONOUR AND REMEMBRANCE OF THE VICTIMS OF THE BUFFALO MASSACRE

Hamilton’s Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association and the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion will gather as a community to honour the victims of the Buffalo Massacre and the numerous other Black Survivors of White Supremacist violence. All are welcome to attend. The event is wheelchair accessible. All are welcome and are encouraged to bring their own candle for a silent vigil followed by words and music.

The event will take place Monday, May 30 2022 from 8:30pm to 9:15pm at the Hamilton City Hall forecourt.

“We want to create space for the community to mourn the loss of members of the Black community who have had their lives taken from them at the hands of white supremacy and to express our support and solidarity with the families, friends, and Black communities grieving the victims of racially motivated massacre,” said Hamilton’s Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association Program Manager Talibah Howard.

Guest speakers and musicians will include Psychotherapist Michael Opoku-Forfieh, ACCA President Evelyn Myrie, Order of Canada Inductee Gary Warner and Drummer Mosa McNeilly

Donations can be made to families and individuals impacted by the Buffalo Massacre at https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/buffalo-mass-shooting-fundraisers

The Buffalo Massacre took place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. An 18 year old white gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor opened fire in the parking lot and later inside the grocery store with a rifle shooting 13 and killing 10 people in a racially motivated hate crime and act of domestic terrorism. Of the 13 victims, 4 were store employees, including a security guard; the rest were customers. 11 of the victims were Black and 2 were white. The gunman who was from Conklin, New York, deliberately made the 3-hour drive to Buffalo to target a predominately Black community and live streamed the attack online via Twitch. The Buffalo Massacre gunman posted a detailed 180-page plan for the attack on 4chan claiming they were inspired by the gunman who massacred 51 people in New Zealand mosques in 2019. In both of their manifestos the gunmen were motivated by “the great replacement” white supremacist conspiracy theory that claims that an elite cabal of Jews, corporate leaders and politicians are intentionally diluting the white population through permissive immigration and promoting diversity. The gunman from the 2019 New Zealand Massacre drew inspiration from the 2017 Quebec City Mosque Massacre gunman who shot 19 Muslim worshipers, murdering 6.