Green car, SUV of the year named by Automobile Journalists

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has announced the recipients of its Green Car of the Year and Green Utility Vehicle of the Year awards this week, coinciding with the kick-off of the AJAC EcoRun, a rolling showcase of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The 2022 Polestar 2 takes home top honours as the Canadian Green Car of the Year, while the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge takes home the win in the Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year. These vehicles were selected by numerous AJAC journalists across the country after careful consideration recharge time, driving range, vehicle dynamics and overall value. 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Those attributes will also be especially important at the 2022 AJAC EcoRun, a showcase of the latest electrified and fuel-efficient vehicles on the market. This year, the event will take our members on a scenic drive around Ontario from May 25-27, starting from Toronto to Collingwood to Tobermory, across the ferry to Manitoulin Island and back south through Sudbury, North Bay and Huntsville.

There are 16 automotive journalists rolling across the province with a fleet of 15 electrified vehicles and hybrids and will help to show the public how the charging network currently functions, how each of the vehicles manages its range and how each brand tackles the idea of fuel efficiency differently.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to EcoRun, in person for the first time since 2019,” said Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President. “Demonstrating how far Canadians can go with electrified vehicles is more important than ever. With our fleet of family-friendly vehicles, every single one of which includes a battery for electrification, we’re aiming for our most fuel-efficient EcoRun yet.”

Helping to make the EcoRun possible this year are three major sponsors: Canadian Fuels Association, Electric Mobility Canada and Flo.