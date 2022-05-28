COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario take another big dip

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario continued their downward trend with 865 cases reported—a drop of 83 from Friday’s reporting and 144 ICU cases—ten fewer than Friday. There were 12 deaths reported. With 11,297 tests conducted there was a positivity rate of 8.5 percent. There were 1549 cases declared recovered Saturday, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,276,210. Recoveries have exceeded new cases every day Since April 24, although new case counts are understated sue to the ongoing testing limitations. The latest daily vase count is 1,144. There were more than 20,000 vaccinations administered in the last 24 hours.

In its latest pandemic update Hamilton public health says most of the COVID indicators are moving down. Local COVID hospitalizations continued to decline. As of Friday, Hamilton Public Health reported 67 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of six and one fewer ICU case at eight. There were two more deaths, bringing the total to 566 since the pandemic began. There are eleven outbreaks-one more than Thursday-but the outbreak at Riviera Baywoods has been declared over. There are 176 hospital workers self-isolating—a drop of 40 from Thursday. Halton reported 16 COVID hospitalizations- a drop of one since the last report. There were three deaths reported in that interval as well. New cases are undercounted because of the limitations in testing, nonetheless Provincial figures released Saturday show Hamilton with 42 cases and Halton reporting 48 cases in the last 24-hour period.