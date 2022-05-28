Burlington Canal Lift Bridge lane closures Monday

Motorists who use the Burlington Canal lift bridge will be in for some possible delays Monday.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) are advising motorists of an alternating lane closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for maintenance work Monday, May 30, from 9 am to 4 pm.

During this period, 1 lane will be closed alternately and 1 lane will remain open in each direction. There will be 2 flagpersons on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.