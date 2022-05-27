Ontario Muslims mobilizing to be a factor in Ontario Election

The Canadian-Muslim Vote will be mobilizing Ontario Muslim voters to the advance polls for its second Muslim Vote Weekend May 27-28.

Using StatsCanada and 338Canada.com projections The Canadian Muslim Vote estimates Muslim voters can affect the outcome in 58 ridings, almost enough to get a majority of seats. These include 9 of 10 ridings declared “toss-up” by Vox Pop Labs’ aggregator The Signal on May 25, and 5 of the 8 closest ridings according to Polly, the artificial intelligence aggregator of Advanced Symbolics Inc., on May 24 as broadcast on TVO’s The Agenda.

Volunteers will contact voters at mosques across the province and have canvassed nearly 1,000 doors, made over 500 live calls, and distributed over 20,000 flyers at festivals, community centres, and shops. This Muslim Vote Weekend’s mobilization includes 18 mosques across Toronto (including Scarborough and Etobicoke), Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo, London, Mississauga, Brampton, Milton, and St. Catharines.

“As key races get tighter in the final days of the Ontario election, it’s even more important for Muslims to vote because we have the numbers in the ridings that will decide the winner,” said Umair Ashraf, Director of TCMV. “No matter which poll or projection you look at, ridings with a concentration of Muslim voters are in the list of toss-up races. There is a real possibility the next Ontario government will be in a minority position which is convincing Muslims ‘your voice is loudest when you vote’. ”

The Canadian-Muslim Vote was founded in 2015 to mobilize the estimated over 800,000 Muslim voters across Canada at all levels of government in a non-partisan manner and is a registered charity with the Canada Revenue Agency. In the 2022 Ontario election TCMV’s campaign includes 150 mosques with 3 touch points per mobilized voter and 3,000 live phone calls.

For more information www.canadianmuslimvote.ca