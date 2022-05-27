Have your say on future of Stoney Creek conservation lands

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is seeking public input to help draft new Master and Management Plans for several Stoney Creek-area conservation areas.

Master Plans and Management Plans provide a long-term vision for HCA owned and operated properties. These plans help HCA to direct staffing and resources to manage, restore, and improve areas in an appropriate way. They provide a detailed property evaluation for property and natural resource management, as well as development decisions.

The areas under consideration are:

Saltfleet Conservation Area

Devil’s Punchbowl Conservation Area

Vinemount and Winona Conservation Lands

Dofasco 2000 Trail

Wetland construction at Saltfleet is now underway on the land parcel situated between First and Second Road East. This property will be the main focus of the Master Plan, since it will contain the conservation area’s anticipated long-term main entrance, parking area, day-use facilities, and recreational trails. This will be HCA’s first Master Plan for the Saltfleet Conservation Area.

This day-use area has become very popular, and high visitation is straining the parking capacity and site facilities. This Management Plan will update and replace the Devil’s Punchbowl Master Plan of 1980. The plan will consolidate all studies of DPCA since 1980, supply current mapping and site analysis, and further guide HCA’s visitor management, natural area conservation, and operation of the conservation area.

The Dofasco 2000 Trail is an 11.5-kilometre multi-use recreational trail located on top of the Niagara Escarpment in Stoney Creek. In 2000 the HCA Board of Directors approved the Powerline Road Trail Master Development Plan, later renamed the Dofasco 2000 Trail. This Management Plan will update and replace that plan and will provide guidance for HCA’s management and operation of the off-road trail portion.

Vinemount Conservation Area is located at the eastern boundary of HCA’s watershed with Winona Conservation Area 3km to the west. Both properties run along the face of the Niagara Escarpment, with a few areas of tableland above and below. They are connected by the Bruce Trail, which also links them to Devil’s Punchbowl property below the escarpment.

