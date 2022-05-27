Hamilton Public Health issues optimistic report on pandemic

In its latest pandemic update Hamilton public health says most of the COVID indicators are moving down. Local COVID hospitalizations continued to decline. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 67 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of six and one fewer ICU case at eight. There were two more deaths, bringing the total to 566 since the pandemic began. There are eleven outbreaks-one more than Thursday-but the outbreak at Riviera Baywoods has been declared over. There are 176 hospital workers self-isolating—a drop of 40 from Thursday. Halton is reporting 16 COVID hospitalizations- a drop of one since the last report. There were three deaths reported in that interval as well. New cases are undercounted because of the limitations in testing, nonetheless Hamilton is reporting 37 new cases with a seven-day average now down to 45 and Halton is reporting 32 cases in the last 24 hour period.

COVID hospitalizations continue to drop in Ontario with 948 cases reported Friday, that is a decrease of 57 from the previous day. There were 154 ICU cases- the same as Thursday’s reporting. There were 15 deaths reported. With more than 13,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stayed at 8.4 percent for the third straight day. More than 22,000 vaccinations were administered. While limited testing results in an undercount of new cases the total reported was 1096.