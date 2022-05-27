COVID hospitalizations continue to fall in Ontario

COVID hospitalizations continue to drop in Ontario with 948 cases reported Friday, that is a decrease of 57 from the previous day. There were 154 ICU cases- the same as Thursday’s reporting. There were 15 deaths reported. With more than 13,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stayed at 8.4 percent for the third straight day. More than 22,000 vaccinations were administered. While limited testing results in an undercount of new cases the total reported was 1096.

Covid hospitalizations in Hamilton were virtually unchanged at 73 cases, one fewer than Wednesday and nine ICU cases. There were no deaths reported. Outbreaks continue to decrease, now standing at ten—down three from the previous day. The outbreak at Shalom Village has been declared over. There are 216 hospital employees self-isolating. The case count in Hamilton was 55 for a seven-day average case count of 50. Case counts continue to be understated, however due to limited testing. Halton will next report daily updates Friday, but Halton hospitalizations remain unchanged at 17.