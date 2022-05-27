Aldershot’s annual Community Honour Roll named four new members this week.

Among those inducted was Marie Minaker, the volunteer archivist at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Over the years she has successfully organized, documented and safely stored over 160 linear metres of the RBG’s heritage. The documentation spans over a century and includes the papers of Thomas McQuesten. In doing so, she volunteered over 900 hours per year to preserve and protect the Gardens’ documents. Her work helped her to author five books on the personalities that have shaped the RBG. Marie also served for several years on the Board of the RBG, was President of the Volunteer Group, worked with the tour guides and organized the Christmas sales.

Also inducted was university student Bronwyn Smith. With her great interested in “disability awareness” she spearheaded a campaign to raise awareness about Down Syndrome at Aldershot High School. People with Down Syndrome were invited to the school to talk about their lives. There were spirit days, bake sales and disability bracelets all in support of Down Syndrome awareness. Bronwyn’s work resulted in a grant of $6,000 which was subsequently used to purchase a “Yellow Fellowship Bench” for the school. Yellow benches are meant to serve as a signal of support for people with mental health and emotional concerns. Bronwyn is currently studying Environmental Studies at Queen’s University.

The late Yolanda Fleming was included in this year’s list of inductees in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to Holy Rosary Church and the Aldershot community. She played an enormous role in church life. She was part of the team that achieved the construction of the new Parish Hall. She helped with Brownie groups, catering, Habitat for Humanity, seniors, the homeless and other causes. Yolanda died in 2020, just shy of her 101st birthday.

Also named to the Honour Roll was former City and Regional Councillor Rick Craven who served five terms at City Hall. Craven started out as a broadcast journalist, before beginning a lengthy career with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board. He was active in the Aldershot community before he was first elected to Burlington Council in 2020. After retiring from Council in 2018 Rick returned to his journalism roots, providing news of Aldershot to a number of area publications including the Bay Observer.

The annual B.I.A. business award went to audiologist Dr. Shanni Philp for her volunteer work testing the hearing of local seniors.

The Aldershot Community Honour Roll program began in 2008 and serves to celebrate the community through the lives of those who live there.