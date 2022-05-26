Venetian Meat and Salami grand opening Saturday

One of Hamilton’s true, food-processing success stories is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new plant and retail outlet in Stoney Creek. The official ribbon-cutting will take place this Saturday, May 28th at 10 a.m.

Venetian Meat and Salami has reached a new milestone with the opening of its 38,000 square foot retail outlet and plant at 1119 Barton St Stoney Creek. With ample parking customers can still purchase their favorite premium products, produced in the time-honored fashion, but in sparking new surroundings.

Management of Venetian Meat and Salami: l-r Valentino Dal Bello, Anna Dorigiola, Daniel Dorigiola, Mark Dal Bello, Gino Dal Bello

The new facility combines both retail and manufacturing under a single roof. This growth positions Venetian to continue supplying local restaurants while growing the reach of their domestic market that currently stretches as far west as British Columbia and as far east as Nova Scotia. The company expects to see its reach grow even further with their new facility, which is expected to increase their production capacity by at least 50 per cent. Spacious Retail outlet

Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd. Opened in Hamilton, Ontario in 1954. It was founded by two close friends, both from Northern Italy that wanted to specialize in the manufacturing of a gourmet line of Italian Dry Cured and Cooked Deli Meats.

Starting out of a backyard garage, both entrepreneurs combined production expertise with the business skill needed to expand to a large plant. Now, Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd., is serving all of Canada and areas of the United States. With over 60 years of experience, this family operated business has successfully produced a top-quality line of products using traditional family recipes and methods.