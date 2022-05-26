No change in Hamilton COVID hospitalizations

Covid hospitalizations in Hamilton were virtually unchanged at 73 cases, one fewer than Wednesday and nine ICU cases. There were no deaths reported. Outbreaks continue to decrease, now standing at ten—down three from the previous day. The outbreak at Shalom Village has been declared over. There are 216 hospital employees self isolating. The case count in Hamilton was 55 for a seven-day average case count of 50. Case counts continue to be understated, however due to limited testing. Halton will next report daily updates Friday, but Halton hospitalizations remain unchanged at 17.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped 77 cases to 1005 and ICU cases were down by six cases to 154. There were 20 deaths reported. 12,542 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 8.4 percent, for the second straight day. It is the lowest positivity rate seen this year. More than 21,000 vaccinations were administered.