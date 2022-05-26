Mohawk One of Three Ontario colleges to launch a 4-year Business degree for tradespeople

Algonquin College, George Brown College and Mohawk College have joined resources to launch a new four-year honours degree in Business Administration, focusing on people working in skilled trades occupations.

The partner colleges will deliver this first-of-its-kind degree in September 2022, with all instruction provided remotely and virtually. The program, approved by the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities, is intended for people working in the skilled trades sector who are looking to grow their own businesses, take on greater responsibilities in their current work environments, or pursue management careers in medium-to-large organizations.

The online Bachelor of Business Administration (Trades Management) (Honours) degree will concentrate on business administration, managerial skills, accounting, project management, leadership, marketing, communication and applied research competencies. This theoretical instruction will be combined with 420 hours of structured work experiences (or equivalent), for which students receive credit.

Upon completion, graduates will have competencies in the human resources, marketing, finance and accounting aspects of skilled trades business operations. As well, they will have a grounding in research, executing strategic plans, assessing risk and fostering healthy workforce and business growth.

Applicants who already possess a trades credential, including apprenticeship and journey persons, may be able to begin the completion program in Year Three, through a Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition process. Those students will only be required to do two years study to complete the degree.

“Mohawk College is proud to be partnered with Algonquin College and George Brown College to deliver this ground-breaking program, offering tradespeople an opportunity to expand their skillsets through a flexible online option to pursue a Business degree. Business administration has become increasingly sophisticated in the trades sectors. This program recognizes and builds on students’ experience in trades and helps them develop the business skills they need to advance in their careers,” said – Ron J. McKerlie, Mohawk College President and CEO

“

To learn more about the Bachelor of Business Administration (Trades Management) (Hons) program and how to apply: https://tradesmanagementdegree.ca/