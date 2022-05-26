Live theatre is back at Ancaster High with Disney favourite, Frozen Jr.

After two years of lockdowns, Ancaster High Drama teacher Jennifer Turner and her students are back in business with live theatre. Says Jennifer, “this year’s production of Frozen Jr. is our first show since 2019 and we are thrilled to bring live theatre back to our school! The production would not be possible without an additional 100 students who have volunteered their time to paint sets, run lights, and sell tickets.”

Drama program at Ancaster

Ancaster High School offers an immersive Musical Theatre experience which puts students front and center. Student enrolled in the course get to see all the elements which go into making a full-scale production by taking on a role on and off the stage. When they aren’t preparing their performance, the students act as vocal director, tech director, choreographers, costume designers, set designers, prop masters, and promotional team. They are fully in charge of bringing all these elements to life Over the course of a semester, student’s move through each stage of the production process culminating in several performances for live theatre audiences.

Frozen Jr. will be performed on June 9th and 10th at Ancaster High School (374 Jerseyville Rd. W, Ancaster, Ontario). Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adults $15, Children and students $10. Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:00.