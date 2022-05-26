COVID hospitalizations drop in Ontario, positivity rate lowest this year

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped 77 cases to 1005 and ICU cases were down by six cases to 154. There were 20 deaths reported. 12,542 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 8.4 percent, for the second straight day. It is the lowest positivity rate seen this year. More than 21,000 vaccinations were administered.

The Hamilton COVID hospitalization picture improved in the last 24 hours with 74 reported cases, a drop of 20 from Tuesday. ICU cases were down by one to less than nine. There were two deaths reported. The daily case count in Hamilton was 35—the lowest number this year, although understated due to testing limitations. Halton will next report figures on Friday, but as of yesterday was reporting 17 COVID hospitalizations.