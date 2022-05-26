An evening with Blues Goddess, Rita Chiarelli at the Westdale

Canada’s Blues Queen, Rita Chiarelli, will sit down with Mike McCurlie to jam and talk about her illustrious career on Hamilton Originals at The Westdale.

The Westdale will welcome Rita Chiarelli to their signature interview and music program, Hamilton Originals on Monday, June 6 at 8:00 pm. Hamilton Originals is live from The Westdale with an audience and streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Rita Chiarelli is Canada’s most highly acclaimed female roots and blues artist. With a JUNO award and 4 subsequent JUNO nominations, she is known across Canada as the “Goddess of the Blues”. Chiarelli is a gifted songwriter and an entertaining performer, but it is her soaring 3-octave voice that sets her apart from her peers, inspires awe and often tears in her audiences, and causes critics to gush.

Over the past decade, Chiarelli has won every major Canadian blues award, including multiple Maple Blues awards, CBC’s Great Canadian Blues Award, Toronto Independent Music Awards, Hamilton Music Awards, Manitoba Blues Society and the Hamilton Blues Society’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. Most recently Rita was awarded the prestigious Maple Blues ‘Blues With A Feeling Award’ for Lifetime Achievement.

Mike McCurlie, host of Hamilton Originals is delighted to welcome Chiarelli to the iconic theatre. “Goddess of Canadian Blues, Queen of Canadian Roots… Rita reigns supreme! She’s made music in Ronnie Hawkins’ band, she’s made movies with Bruce McDonald, and she’s made her whole life right here in Hamilton! She’ll be telling some amazing stories and singing some awesome songs. Rita Chiarelli is truly a Hamilton Original!” said McCurlie.

Hamilton Originals is supported by the incite Foundation for the Arts, the Ontario Trillium Foundation, and sponsored by Next Steps Planning with IPC Securities, Clearcable, and Judy Marsales Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage.

Show Details

Hamilton Originals with Rita Chiarelli

The Westdale

Monday, June 6 at 8:00 pm

Tickets $20, $18 members

Tickets at www.thewestdale.ca