Woman assaulted in campground shower

Hamilton Police are seeking the assistance of the public in the identification of a sexual assault suspect, anyone with information are asked to call police.

Hamilton Police received a report of a stranger sexual assault that occurred around 6:00pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Flamboro Valley Camping Resort. The investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted in a public shower stall located on the property.

The suspect is described as a white male, thin to medium build, with long, light coloured hair and wearing a maroon-coloured t-shirt and dark coloured shorts.

Hamilton Police are looking to identify this suspect and are requesting the assistance of the public at this time.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Shannon McLean at 905-546-4614.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamiIton.com.

For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.