Province reports lowest COVID positivity rate since February

On the first day since Friday, the province has issued reliable COVID statistics. The figures show 1082 COVID hospitalizations—53 fewer than Friday’s reporting, and 160 ICU cases- a drop of three. There were 10 COVID deaths reported. More than 11,000 tests were conducted, bringing the positivity rate down to 8.4 percent—the lowest rate since late February. Testing, while limited, yielded 1176 new cases of COVID the lowest daily count since December 8.

Local health units showed continued signs of easing in the number of COVID hospitalizations and in the transmission of the virus. Hamilton reported 94 hospitalizations—a drop of four, and less than ten ICU cases an increase of two. However, the number of active outbreaks dropped sharply from 20 to 13. Several outbreaks at HHSC facilities were declared over, and an outbreak at the Rivera Ridgeview Retirement Home saw its count drop from 70 on Friday to 31 Monday. There was one death reported in Hamilton over the weekend. Hamilton hospitals are also starting to get staff back who had been isolating with COVID. The number of staff isolating dropped by more than 100 over the weekend to 184.Halton reported 17 hospitalizations, a drop of three from Friday, and no new deaths. Testing is still limited which results in cases being under-counted; but Hamilton’s 7-day average for new cases is down to 64 compared to 85 on Friday. Halton reported only ten new cases in the past day.