Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit make an arrest in the mischief to the Pride Crosswalk in Waterdown.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, shortly before midnight, a youth male spray painted the newly installed Pride Crosswalk in the area of Keeywadin Street and Parkside Drive in Waterdown. As a result of this investigation, a 17-year-old Hamilton Male was arrested for Mischief Under $5000

As the charges are before the courts, no additional information will be released.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Hate-Crime Unit Detective Fabiano Mendes by calling 905-546-5678.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com/

Police say hate crime in Hamilton is not acceptable. Left unchecked, hate crime can have a far reaching impact on communities. Hate crimes can be reported online.