Hamilton COVID cases hit low for the year

The Hamilton COVID hospitalization picture improved in the last 24 hours with 74 reported cases, a drop of 20 from Tuesday. ICU cases were down by one to less than nine. There were two deaths reported. The daily case count in Hamilton was 35—the lowest number this year, although understated due to testing limitations. Halton will next report figures on Friday, but as of yesterday was reporting 17 COVID hospitalizations.

On the first day since Friday, the province has issued reliable COVID statistics. The figures show 1082 COVID hospitalizations—53 fewer than Friday’s reporting, and 160 ICU cases- a drop of three. There were 10 COVID deaths reported. More than 11,000 tests were conducted, bringing the positivity rate down to 8.4 percent—the lowest rate since late February. Testing, while limited, yielded 1176 new cases of COVID the lowest daily count since December 8.