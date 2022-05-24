Local COVID hospitalization, transmission, continues to moderate

Local health units showed continued signs of easing in the number of COVID hospitalizations and in the transmission of the virus. Hamilton reported 94 hospitalizations—a drop of four, and less than ten ICU cases an increase of two. However, the number of active outbreaks dropped sharply from 20 to 13. Several outbreaks at HHSC facilities were declared over, and an outbreak at the Rivera Ridgeview Retirement Home saw its count drop from 70 on Friday to 31 Monday. There was one death reported in Hamilton over the weekend. Hamilton hospitals are also starting to get staff back who had been isolating with COVID. The number of staff isolating dropped by more than 100 over the weekend to 184.Halton reported 17 hospitalizations, a drop of three from Friday, and no new deaths. Testing is still limited which results in cases being under-counted; but Hamilton’s 7-day average for new cases is down to 64 compared to 85 on Friday. Halton reported only ten new cases in the past day.

Coming off a long weekend when not all Ontario hospitals report COVID statistics, the province is reporting 890 COVID hospitalizations—more than 200 fewer than Friday’s total. A more accurate figure will come tomorrow when all reporting systems are back to normal. There were 157 ICU cases reported, down from 163 Friday. A total of eight deaths were reported since Friday. More than 6500 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 10.5 percent. There were only 2,700 vaccinations administered on the Holiday Monday.