LINC closing for maintenance this weekend

Just two days away– Hamilton will be closing the LINC in the eastbound and westbound direction for three days beginning on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Dates for the work are weather permitting, however at this time are planned for:

Eastbound Thursday, May 26 at 11 pm until Monday, May 30 at 4 am.

Westbound Friday May 27 at 10 am until Monday, May 30 at 4 am.

Given this work is weather permitting, any potential changes to these dates will be posted by the city if required. Right now the Weather Network is forecasting a 70 percent chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Rd to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp leaving the eastbound LINC, and the westbound closure in effect from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Rd. While working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 on-ramps and the Rousseaux St off-ramp will be maintained with access available from the Golf Links/Mohawk Rd on-ramps.

Detour routes will be along Mohawk and Stone Church Roads.

The maintenance work will include:

Spot resurfacing and asphalt repairs

Bridge and signage repairs

Pavement markings

Ditching

Catch basin cleaning

Vegetation maintenance

Traffic is expected to increase during these maintenance weekends, and motorists should allow extra time and use alternate routes where possible.