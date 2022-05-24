Hamilton Centre debate turns into a soliloquy and is cancelled

The Cable 14 election debate for Hamilton Centre has been cancelled. NDP leader Andrea Horwath who represents the riding is sidelined with COVID, and it ended up that the only candidate to make herself available for the debate was Liberal Candidate Ekaterini Dimakis, who issued the following statement to the Bay Observer:

“Cable 14 announced today that the Provincial Candidate’s debate for Hamilton Centre scheduled for May 24, 2022, has been cancelled. It is regrettable that the Cable 14 Candidate’s debate for Hamilton Centre has been cancelled,” commented Ekaterini Dimakis, the Ontario Liberal Party candidate for Hamilton Centre, adding “I was looking forward to participating and discussing the critical issues impacting our community and Hamiltonians in their everyday life.”

“We think we are offering a valuable public service,” said Bill Custers, Senior Manager Broadcast at Cable 14, and it is unfortunate when candidates opt not to participate, but in the case of Hamilton Centre you can’t run a debate with one candidate.”

Custers says the next scheduled debate will be the much-awaited Hamilton East-Stoney Creek debate scheduled for tomorrow. Confirmed participants thus far are independent candidate Paul Miller, NDP candidate Zaigham Butt and Liberal Candidate Jason Farr. PC candidate Neil Lumsden announced earlier that he had been instructed by the party headquarters not to participate in the debate. Sparks could fly as Miller seeks to retain the seat after he was denied the NDP nomination and expelled from the NDP caucus.

For details on upcoming debates and rebroadcasts click here.