Eight COVID deaths recorded in Ontario over long weekend

Coming off a long weekend when not all Ontario hospitals report COVID statistics, the province is reporting 890 COVID hospitalizations—more than 200 fewer than Friday’s total. A more accurate figure will come tomorrow when all reporting systems are back to normal. There were 157 ICU cases reported, down from 163 Friday. A total of eight deaths were reported since Friday. More than 6500 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 10.5 percent. There were only 2,700 vaccinations administered on the Holiday Monday.

As of Friday, COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continued to stabilize with 98 cases—one fewer than the previous day. ICU cases were also down one to 98. There were two deaths recorded. Outbreaks declined by two to 20, One outbreak at Rivera Ridgeview Long Term Care now has affected 70 persons—64 of them residents. There are 286 Hamilton hospital staff either self-isolating or sick with COVID. Halton hospitalizations decreased by two to 20. Testing, while incomplete, shows 39 new cases in Hamilton, as of Saturday and 7 in Halton.