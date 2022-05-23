Venerable Journalism “bible” gets it wrong

Published since 1901, Editor & Publisher is the self-described “bible of the newspaper industry. Editor & Publisher covers all aspects of the newspaper industry, including circulation data, job listings, and industry awards. The magazine is prized for its “independent voice, defending reporters’ First Amendment rights and espousing the tenets of investigative and hard-news journalism. The magazine’s original tagline was “The newsmagazine of the fourth estate.” Its current tagline is “Since 1884, THE authoritative voice of #NewsPublishing.

It’s not surprising then, that E&P would publish a glowing tribute of the death of Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Sr., the publisher of the New York Times. The only problem is that the death notice was published today and Mr. Ochs Sulzberger died ten years ago. Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. took over from his father and E&P may have thought it was he who had passed, but they made no excuses. Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Sr. died 2012

In journalism, as in life; when you mess up—fess up. Which Editor and Publisher did a couple of hours after the original article appeared.

The lead article in this morning’s Noon Newsletter about the death of former New York Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Sr. was based on an article from another industry newsletter and first ran 10 years ago. Sulzberger died in 2012.

Editor & Publisher’s Noon Newsletter is designed as a collection of industry news from many sources across the country, but we should have caught this and regret the error. We apologize to the New York Times Company, his family and our readers.