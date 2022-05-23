Spraying to begin for the moth formerly known as G***y

The City of Hamilton has replaced the name gypsy moth with its Latin name, Lymantria dispar dispar (LDD) in it’s communications to help educate residents about the invasive pest while remaining sensitive to the negative connotations associated with its common name. Whatever you call it, aerial spraying to eradicate the tree-destroying insect is about to begin.

Starting Tuesday and ending June 15, 2022, the City of Hamilton will be administering an LDD Moth Control Program by applying a bio-pesticide to wooded properties and residential streets in East and West Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas and Waterdown, to help manage the infestation on city-owned properties.

To see if your property is within the area, click here and scroll down to add your address into the interactive map. https://www.hamilton.ca/home-property-and-development/property-gardens-trees/lymantria-dispar-dispar-ldd

The helicopter will be flying at low altitudes, approximately 15 metres above tree tops, between approximately 5 am and 7:30 am on the scheduled spray dates. The exact dates and time for the aerial spray are weather dependent and the City will share up to date details 48 hours prior to each application on this webpage and the City’s Twitter channel. Each treatment area will be sprayed twice, with the second application occurring seven to 10 days after the first application.

Residents can request 48 hour advance notice by contacting the Customer Contact Centre 905-546-CITY (2489) or 1-877-446-2424 toll free.

Lymantria Dispar Dispar (LDD Moth) is an invasive forest pest that was introduced accidentally in the United States in 1869. Since then, the LDD moth has expanded its range over much of the eastern United States and Canada. It was first detected in Ontario in 1969 and has quickly spread across southern Ontario. It is now well established throughout southern Ontario and as far north as Sault Ste. Marie.

LDD moth larvae or caterpillars will feed on tree leaves. If the larvae population is high, they can defoliate whole trees and forests in a short amount of time. LDD moth prefer oak trees, but will feed on a variety of hardwood tree species. Under normal circumstances, defoliation caused by LDD moth won’t kill a tree. However, trees can decline to the point of death in some cases when defoliation is coupled with dry hot summers or impacted by other forest pests like Spring or Fall Cankerworm.