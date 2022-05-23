Seven Toronto Police injured, 17 arrests after crowd goes wild at illegal fireworks display

When the Victoria Day Fireworks are displayed tonight at Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay there will be a heavy police presence after a night of violence Sunday.

Over the course of several hours there were multiple incidents including a shooting, a stabbing and two reported robberies at gunpoint.

Officers also responded to multiple calls of crowds of people illegally setting fireworks off.

Police say some individuals were intentionally directing fireworks at people, including at police officers. Despite a hostile crowd and having fireworks aimed at them, officers were able to successfully make arrests and the crowd was eventually dispersed. Approximately 17 arrests were made – and TPS continues to receive updates and it is expected more charges will be added including for assaulting a peace officer.

Numerous injuries were reported, including of seven police officers. Some of the officers’ injuries are serious in nature and include:

One officer breaking a leg while responding to the shooting

Two Officers receiving burns and ear injuries when fireworks were thrown and exploded near them

Another officer was struck directly in the face by a firework and sustained serious abrasions to his face,

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.