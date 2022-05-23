Mayor issues Burlington storm update

In the aftermath of the Saturday storm Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward has issued a status update for residents.

There are three agencies in Burlington involved in post storm clean up and restoration efforts:

POWER RESTORATION

Burlington Hydro: Responsible for restoring power and making safe downed power lines. As of 8:30am this morning, approximately 1000 customers in Burlington remained without power. You can check what is happening in your area by visiting the Burlington Hydro outage map. Click on the hard hat to see work in your area, and for estimated time for restoration of power.

Please note the outage map is over estimating the count of customers without power. Burlington Hydro is working to correct this issue as quickly as possible.

For power outages and downed power lines please contact Burlington Hydro directly at 1.877.310.4937

TREE REMOVAL

City of Burlington: Responsible for clearing fallen trees and branches from public trees on city streets, sidewalks and parks. To report downed trees on city property, or city trees that have fallen on private property please contact Service Burlington at city@burlington.ca or call 905.335.7777

Please note: There will be an emergency road closure on Delaware Ave and New Street May 23 between 8am and 4pm to remove a fallen tree.

The forestry department has received over 200 calls related to the storm event as of last evening. A total of three crews were operational Sunday, and six forestry crews (combined in-house and contracted) are operational on holiday Monday to address service requests received through the City’s call centre. Forestry inspectors will continue to triage service requests and inspect damaged trees for residual risk and priority response.

All tree related road closures have been resolved.

Cleanup of trees/branches on private property are the responsibility of the homeowner. If you need assistance, please contact a local tree service.

Small bundles of branches can be put out with Halton Region yard waste program, per below.

TREE BRANCH DISPOSAL

Halton Region: Responsible for collecting food waste, yard waste, including tree branches, as well as bulk waste. You can contact the Region directly with any questions about waste disposal by calling 311 or emailing accesshalton@halton.ca