Ford holding his lead heading into last two weeks of campaign

With only ten days of campaigning before Ontario goes to the polls the Doug Ford Conservatives are holding onto their lead in voter intentions.

An Ipsos poll, conducted for Global News between May 17 and 19, found the PCs were leading across many key demographics and Ontario regions.

38 per cent of decided voters would vote for Doug Ford and the PCs. A total of 28 per cent of decided voters would choose Steven Del Duca’s Liberal Party and 23 per cent said they would vote for the Ontario NDP and Andrea Horwath, the poll indicated.

Mike Schreiner’s Green Party would receive six per cent of the vote, with five per cent indicating they would cast a ballot for another party. The rate of people who would not vote sat at six per cent of those polled, with 13 per cent undecided.

Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, told Global News, “Clearly this is not an issues-based campaign at the moment. It is really one about whether people prefer the incumbent over the other options and whether or not they feel it’s time for a change.”

When it comes to approval ratings 52 per cent approve of the performance of Ford and his party. The poll shows 15 per cent strongly approve and 37 per cent are somewhat supportive of the PC record. 41 per cent of those polled believe the PC government has done a good job and deserves to be re-elected, Fifty-six per cent believe it is time for change.

In the GTA-905, the PCs hold a commanding lead of 14 percentage points above the Ontario Liberal Party, which is in second place. The Ipsos poll indicates the PCs would receive 44 per cent of the vote, with the Liberals on 30 per cent and the NDP on 17.

Only in Toronto are the PC’s behind the Liberals with 32 percent favouring Stephen Del Duca’s Liberals and Ford’s PC’s at 30. The NDP are at 25 percent in Toronto.