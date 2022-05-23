Almost 600,000 Hydro One customers lost power during storm

In the first 24 hours after destructive thunderstorms passed through the province, Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 360,000 customers, with over 226,000 customers that remain without power. Damage includes at least 800 broken poles, and just as many downed power lines, along with countless trees and large branches causing power outages. In the Ottawa area, four transmission towers were toppled by the storm and Hydro One crews are building a temporary by-pass to restore power.

Hydro One is mobilizing crews from other parts of the province along with employees from other utilities and contractors to descend on the hardest hit areas of central and eastern Ontario to assist with restoration efforts. Restoration efforts are expected to continue for several days before power is restored to all customers.

Said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer. “We continue to remain focused on restoring power to customers as quickly as possible. As crews continue to work through the storm’s aftermath, we ask customers and the public to stay away from downed powerlines.”

Hydro One Customers can report their outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. An estimated time of restoration will be assigned to each outage as damage is assessed. Customers can view the current status of their outage here.

It is critical to stay at least 10 metres back from a fallen power line, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235 or report it online or through the company’s free outage app.