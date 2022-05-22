Saturday Night Live losing four regulars

Saturday Night Live is going through another major cast upheaval as it aired its final episode of the current season last night. Longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney all said their good-byes in this weekend’s Season 47 finale.

Kate McKinnon, arguably the most talented member of the current cast signalled her departure in the cold open where she played the hilariously vulgar Colleen Rafferty , who gets abducted and abused by space aliens, then thrown back to Earth, in a sketch centered around public hair.

Davidson confirmed his exit during the “Weekend Update” segment, joking producer “Lorne [Michaels] accidentally gifted me a sock, so I’m free,” a nod to how a house elf in the Harry Potter mythology escaped enslavement when a human gave him clothing.

SNL Producer Lorne Michaels

Davidson recalled that when he auditioned for SNL nearly a decade ago, Michaels told him he didn’t think he was right for the show, but added, “Let’s screw this up together.” “And that’s exactly what we did and that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate since we have so much in common. If anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone can be on Saturday Night Live,” he added. “Seriously, you see a guy bumming cigarettes outside of a 7-11 at 2 a.m., that’s not some meth head — that’s the next Pete Davidson.”

Bryant also once again played her no-nonsense U.S. Pentagon interviewer, who tries not to laugh at Rafferty’s hilarious, graphic, sometimes disgusting descriptions of her ordeal.

McKinnon was on the show for 11 years and Bryant for 10.

The show has been on the air since 1975, and has seen the coming and going of stars like Chevy Chase, who left the show after its first season, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, Canadians Martin Short, Mike Myers, Phil Hartman and Norm MacDonald, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Will Farrell. The show has been produced for 42 of its 47 years by Canadian Lorne Michaels.

The show has had its ups and downs and while its is currently seen by a respectable audience of nine million, its hold on the desired 18-49 age group is down to about a third of its best years reaching that demographic. Throughout four decades on air, Saturday Night Live has received a number of awards, including 86 Primetime Emmy Awards six Writers Guild of Aerica Awards and two Peabody Awards. In 2007 it was listed as one of Time’s “100 Best TV Shows of All-TIME.” As of 2018, the show had received 252 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, the most received by any television program.