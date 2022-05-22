Salmonella recall on some JIF peanut butter products

If you have Jif peanut butter products in the house, take note.

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. is recalling certain Jif brand Peanut Butters from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

If you have JIF products in your home click here to check if it is in one of the suspected batches.