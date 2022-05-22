First flight from Hamilton to Deer Lake Newfoundland

For the first time ever Hamilton Airport has inaugurated service to Deer Lake Newfoundland. Saturday, Swoop flight WO186 landed in Deer Lake at 8:35 p.m. local time, inaugurating the ULCC’s presence in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Said Ryan Hubbard, Senior Leader, Airports, Swoop. “Air travel is critical to the recovery of Newfoundland’s tourist economy, and we’re proud to support the province’s Come Home Year 2022 campaign with ultra-convenient, ultra-low fares for Canadians.”

In addition to the inaugural flight between Hamilton and Deer Lake, Swoop will begin non-stop service between Hamilton and St. John’s on June 13. Swoop will add flights between Toronto and Deer Lake on June 20.

The arrival of the inaugural flight from Hamilton was warmly welcomed with a locally inspired celebration at Deer Lake Regional Airport, where travellers were joined by Swoop’s Ryan Hubbard and Julie Pondant Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, and Tammy Priddle, President and CEO, Deer Lake Regional Airport. Deer Lake Regional Airport is a gateway for Gros Morne National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site and a renowned travel destination which sits at the entrance to the greater Northern Peninsula.