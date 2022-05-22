The Bay Observer
Death toll reaches eight in Saturday’s storm
Death toll reaches eight in Saturday’s storm

by
May 22, 2022
There was severe storm damage in Uxbridge Carrie Chisholm Twitter

The death toll has risen to eight in the freak storm that whipped across southern Ontario just after noon Saturday leaving a path of destruction. Three more fatalities were declared today—a Durham man killed by a falling tree in Durham. A Port Hope woman and another from Kawartha Township were also fatalities from falling trees. Earlier OPP said one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area north of Paris.

A Brampton woman in her 70’s was killed by a falling tree and two men in the Ottawa area died—also as a result of falling trees. The fifth fatality was in Gatineau where police say a 51-year-old woman drowned after a boat capsized in the Ottawa River.

In Hamilton and Burlington, the storm uprooted trees and brought power lines down. As of this morning Alectra Utilities said they still had to restore power to 24,000 homes from an original outage of more than 120,000. Its estimated almost half a million Ontario homes lost power. They are urging residents to stay clear of downed power lines.

Environment Canada reported peak wind gusts of 132 kmh. at Waterloo Airport and 120 kmh. at Pearson

