COVID Hospitalizations continue to decline in Ontario

Reported COVID hospitalizations in the province dropped by more than 300, but not all Ontario hospitals report on weekends. Still the were 806 hospitalizations reported compared to over 1100 last weekend. There were 152 ICU cases-a decrease of eight. There 2 deaths reported. Just under 10,000 tests were conducted, yielding a positivity rate of nine percent—the fourth straight day where the positivity rate is below 10 percent. There were 10,568 vaccinations administered.

As of Friday, COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continued to stabilize with 98 cases—one fewer than the previous day. ICU cases were also down one to 98. There were two deaths recorded. Outbreaks declined by two to 20, One outbreak at Rivera Ridgeview Long Term Care now has affected 70 persons—64 of them residents. There are 286 Hamilton hospital staff either self-isolating or sick with COVID. Halton hospitalizations decreased by two to 20. Testing, while incomplete, shows 38 new cases in Hamilton, as of Saturday and 42 in Halton.