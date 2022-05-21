Street-level Mental Health crisis response for 17 years

Hamilton Police Service continue to collaborate on the successful project — the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT).

Started at St Joes, MCRRT was the first-of-its kind in Canada, and this model of care continues to expand into other regions across Ontario. MCRRT consists of a uniformed police officer who teams up with a mental health worker as a rapid response option for calls involving people with a mental health issue or concern.

This program has been successful because it helps individuals in the right place, at the right time beyond the hospital walls. This permanent partnership was built upon the existing 17-plus year partnership between St. Joe’s and Hamilton police through our Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST).

if you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis at any point, please call the COAST 24/7 helpline at 905.972.8338 or dial 9-1-1.

For more mental health crisis support please click here. https://www.stjoes.ca/contact/mental-health-crisis