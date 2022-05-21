Motorcycling stepping up in class and supporting men’s health

If you see some bespoke-looking folks on motorbikes in Hamilton tomorrow, don’t be surprised. Over 1,500 riders across Canada will be dressed in their finest atop vintage motorbikes as they raise funds and awareness for men’s health. The event will take place in over 29 cities across Canada including: Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Hamilton

Motorcyclists coast-to-coast from across Canada will join fellow bike enthusiasts around the world on Sunday, May 22nd for the 11th annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR). The global event brings together over 90,000 members of the motorcycle community from over 100 countries and 800 cities worldwide, united in their common goal to raise funds and awareness for Movember, the leading men’s health charity.





Since its inception in 2012, DGR has connected over 400,000 riders of classic and vintage style motorcycles and have raised more than $40 million CAD for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer, and men’s mental health. Since 2016, the event has partnered with Movember, which has played a significant role in funding programs that have supported men around the world.







Prize competitions for the 2022 campaign are still open.To find out more, visit https://www.gentlemansride.com/about/prizes . The final date for donations and competitions is Sunday 5th June 2022. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2023 will return on Sunday May 21st, 2023.

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale. Millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

