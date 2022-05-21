Hospitalization, COVID positivity rates continue to drop in Ontario

COVID hospitalizations in the province continue to moderate with 116 reported Saturday, down 49 from Friday and 160 ICU cases-a decrease of three. There 12 deaths reported. Just over 12,000 tests were conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 8.9 percent—the lowest positivity rate since February 28th. There were 23,398 vaccinations administered.

As of Friday, COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continued to stabilize with 98 cases—one fewer than the previous day. ICU cases were also down one to 98. There were two deaths recorded. Outbreaks declined by two to 20, One outbreak at Rivera Ridgeview Long Term Care now has affected 70 persons—64 of them residents. There are 286 Hamilton hospital staff either self-isolating or sick with COVID. Halton hospitalizations decreased by two to 20. Testing, while incomplete, shows 56 new cases in Hamilton, as of Saturday and 59 in Halton.